Letter: Barrett has phony defense about courts' politicization
Letter: Barrett has phony defense about courts' politicization

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th anniversary of the University of Louisville McConnell Center in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

 Timothy D. Easley

Regarding "Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court" (Sept. 12): I hope no one was standing in front of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett when she stated politics played no part in her court decisions. I can visualize a person getting an eye poked out when her nose shot out like Pinocchio's.

Rich Morgenthaler • Wentzville 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

