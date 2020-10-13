 Skip to main content
Letter: Barrett’s rushed confirmation hearing is unprecedented
Letter: Barrett's rushed confirmation hearing is unprecedented

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked Barrett what notes she was referring to during the hearing and she held up the blank pad of paper. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

 Susan Walsh

Regarding “Health care is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens” (Oct. 12): The Senate Judiciary Committee’s plan to rush the confirmation hearings on Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an insult to American women and their families.

It is critical for Judge Barrett to get a comprehensive and thorough vetting to allow us to assess whether she will be an independent voice and a strong, fair-minded advocate for all Americans.

It is unprecedented that a Supreme Court appointment is being considered in such a hurried way. Given that the election is already underway, with hundreds of thousands of ballots already cast, there simply is not enough time to hold the kind of thoughtful and deliberative hearings that we all deserve.

As a member of the Missouri branch of the American Association of University Women, Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice, and the American Civil Liberties Union, I urge our elected leaders to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final wish that her replacement not be named until the next president takes office in January.

Nelda Carlisle-Gray • Kirkwood

