Letter: Barrett would interpret the Constitution, not legislate

Regarding the editorial “Barrett’s religion is her personal business, not the Supreme Court’s” (Oct. 16): While Judge Amy Coney Barrett should not be blamed or credited with everything politicians have said about her, the editorial missed the point of her Senate testimony.
Barrett said repeatedly that she believes that, if confirmed as an associate Supreme Court justice, her job would be to interpret and apply the Constitution in accordance with the meaning of its words, as originally understood. She said that questions of statutory interpretation should be guided by the meaning of the words of the text of those laws.
She denied that she viewed her task as a justice would be to advance her personal policy preferences, whether formed by her religious beliefs or otherwise.
As a defender of democracy, wouldn’t the Post-Dispatch prefer that policy decisions, whether they concern abortion, same-sex marriage, or other issues not mentioned in the Constitution, be decided by the people through their elected representatives? Or, does the Post-Dispatch approve of having unelected judges — who cannot be voted out of office — deciding such issues?
Canice Timothy Rice Jr. • St. Louis
