Letter: Barrett's appointment further delegitimizes high court

Regarding James L. Gibson's guest column "The U.S. Supreme Court’s legitimacy is in great danger" (Oct. 21): Gibson opined that ramming conservative Amy Barrett onto the high court may "undermine the legitimacy of the court." I agree, but that ship has already sailed.
Many court watchers have little trust that the high court makes decisions based on the actual merits and constitutionality. The John Roberts court has made many 5-4 conservative-majority decisions. The newest 6-3 court will likely end most progressive legislation and causes for decades.
Gibson's statement that "little lasting damage was done (by the 2000 Bush v. Gore case) to either the legitimacy of the court or the presidency" is remarkable for it's total inaccuracy. Justice John Paul Stevens, who authored the strong dissent of that infamous Bush v. Gore decision, said it violated the Constitution, and “As much as I wish that the public confidence that the court had earned a few years earlier when it ordered President Nixon to produce tapes containing evidence of his wrongdoing could be so easily restored, I remain of the view that the Court has not fully recovered from the damage it inflicted on itself in Bush v. Gore.”
I agree with Stevens. Because of this hypocritical Republican hasty court-packing, it seems likely that the court will be seriously delegitimized for the remainder of my lifetime and beyond.
Richard Orr • St. Charles
