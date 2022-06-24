 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Baseball announcers should heed Jack Buck’s advice

CD/LW JACK BUCK

Jack Buck poses for a photo in his home in Dec. 2000.

 Larry Williams, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Media Views: Current Cardinals announcers were scolded, and glad they were, by Buck early on” (June 18): If only the current crop of Cardinals announcers actually followed Jack Buck’s advice that “the story is down there” on the field — not in the announcers’ notes or in what they feel like talking about today or in whatever pops into their heads at the moment.

A baseball broadcast is not talk radio, but they treat it as if it were. They chatter on about every topic under the sun during rallies, hits, stolen bases, home runs, great defensive plays, and tense strategic situations. We cannot mentally tune out what an announcer is talking about, and we shouldn’t have to try. I believe today’s announcers routinely divert our thoughts away from the situation on the field. Jack Buck knew better.

Rick Wilson • Maplewood

