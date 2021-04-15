Letter: Baseball bowed to political pressure to move game

Regarding "MLB moves All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field" (April 6): Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has bowed to the wishes of activists and moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. But I don't believe Manfred even took the time to actually read the new Georgia voter law.

Many baseball fans are furious about this. They have no interest in the sport getting involved in politics, and many are threatening to boycott baseball and its sponsors. This could lead to great financial harm to the sport over the long haul, as well as accelerating its loss of public interest.

We probably should have expected this sort of thing from Manfred. He refused to strip the Houston Astros of their 2017 World Championship, which I believe they won by blatant cheating.

I, for one, will not totally boycott baseball. I am a hard-core fan and a Cardinals season ticketholder. So I will continue to follow the sport, if only mostly just the National League Central Division.

Thomas O’Toole • St. Louis County