Letter: Baseball owners, players let money foul the game

I love baseball, always have, always will. My introduction to baseball goes back to games I attended with my father and grandfather when the Cardinals played on Grand Avenue and Dodier Street.
I attended World Series games in 1964 and 1968. Fast forward to today.
The owners and players have let money foul the game. It's like if you found out a former child molester lives in your neighborhood. Even if this individual has served time, repented, reformed and is now a productive citizen in your community, you will never look at him in the same way.
I will never forget Bill DeWitt saying that owners do not make a profit from owning a baseball team. That is infuriating. I wish Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty much success and while he earns only $526,000 this season, he is on pace to earn tens of millions in a few short years, yet he needs more money and cannot take anything less for one year.
In the midst of a global pandemic that will kill hundreds of thousands worldwide and social unrest that has sent tens of thousands of protesters to the streets worldwide, the owners and the players cannot work out a palatable agreement.
Neither the owners nor the players give a damn about the fans. It's like being in a marriage and finding out your significant other does not love you anymore. What do you do? Both parties will find that the fans will not cheer as loud or care as much as they used to for their teams.
Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills
