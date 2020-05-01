Letter: Baseball’s absence leaves a big gap, but why risk virus?

Regarding “MLB teams offer ticket refunds, credit for games not played” (April 30): I miss baseball. I miss watching it. I miss wearing a baseball jersey instead of a uniform shirt to work. I miss hearing people discuss baseball fantasy leagues. I miss arguments over which team’s manager is throwing the year away. I miss discussing good or bad calls by the umps. I miss trying to cheer players out of midseason slumps. I miss watching teams other than my favorite one play, especially when their win is over a rival that is keeping my team from first place.
Now I can’t even remember which leagues are which and who’s in what division.
Today, I miss baseball — not enough that I’d risk my life going to a game right now, or risk a player’s life playing in a stadium full of infected fans, or risk the vendors’ lives, or the parking attendants’ lives, or other fans’ lives.
But I still miss the Cardinals, and Yadi stopping a base-steal from first base with one of his throws from behind the batter’s box all the way to second base. I miss baseball.
Teri Chavez • St. Peters
