Letter: Battlefield memories focus meaning of Memorial Day

Regarding “St. Louisans find ways to honor those who gave all.” (May 25): I tip my cap to your coverage of Memorial Day. I was moved by the words quoted in the article, “It’s not like we were just putting flags on headstones. We were putting flags on people.” I am gratified that you did not let the coronavirus minimize the meaning the day.
Memorial Day is very personal for me, as it is for many others. My vision of this day is on a blood-soaked hill in Korea in 1951. I was a corpsman with the First Marine Division when I knelt next to a badly wounded Marine trying my best to treat his wounds and save his life. I held his head in my hands trying to comfort him. With difficulty, he tried to speak. I heard in a weakened whisper the words, “Thank you.” I felt his body go limp as he took his last breath. His eyes glazed over in a stare of death. That Marine never reached his 20th year. I hope that Americans will remember those, like that young Marine, who gave their lives for all of us.
Leonard Adreon • Clayton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.