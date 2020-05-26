Letter: Battlefield memories focus meaning of Memorial Day
0 comments

Letter: Battlefield memories focus meaning of Memorial Day

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Families honor loved ones for Memorial Day Weekend

Dennis Call, 68, cries while visiting his father, Walter Valentine Call, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Dennis is a Vietnam Veteran, and felt both sadness and joy while at his father's gravesite. "My father and my uncles helped me get through and cope with life after the war," he said. "I come out here to see my brothers and sisters, it gives me comfort and closure." Photo by Rachel Ellis, rellis@post-dispatch.com

 Rachel Ellis

Regarding “St. Louisans find ways to honor those who gave all.” (May 25): I tip my cap to your coverage of Memorial Day. I was moved by the words quoted in the article, “It’s not like we were just putting flags on headstones. We were putting flags on people.” I am gratified that you did not let the coronavirus minimize the meaning the day.

Memorial Day is very personal for me, as it is for many others. My vision of this day is on a blood-soaked hill in Korea in 1951. I was a corpsman with the First Marine Division when I knelt next to a badly wounded Marine trying my best to treat his wounds and save his life. I held his head in my hands trying to comfort him. With difficulty, he tried to speak. I heard in a weakened whisper the words, “Thank you.” I felt his body go limp as he took his last breath. His eyes glazed over in a stare of death. That Marine never reached his 20th year. I hope that Americans will remember those, like that young Marine, who gave their lives for all of us.

Leonard Adreon • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports