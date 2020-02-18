Letter: Battlehawks' prices are certainly major league

Regarding “BattleHawks ‘need to be road warriors’ before making St. Louis debut” (Feb. 8): I am very disappointed the Battlehawks are not willing to open up the upper bowl of the Dome to allow for more fans to attend the home opener Sunday at a price that is in line with most minor league sports teams. Tickets are currently $90, hardly reasonably priced family fare as the XFL has promised.
There will be 30,000 empty seats and some broadcaster or writer will call it a sellout. Really? Such a statement would certainly qualify the speaker or scribe as a new press secretary for President Donald Trump.
Michael Vogt • Affton