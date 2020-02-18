Letter: Battlehawks' prices are certainly major league
The BattleHawks' Keith Ford (left) celebrates with fellow running back Christine Michael after scoring on a 16-yard run in the first half against the Dallas Renegades in the inaugural XFL game for both teams, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

Regarding “BattleHawks ‘need to be road warriors’ before making St. Louis debut” (Feb. 8): I am very disappointed the Battlehawks are not willing to open up the upper bowl of the Dome to allow for more fans to attend the home opener Sunday at a price that is in line with most minor league sports teams. Tickets are currently $90, hardly reasonably priced family fare as the XFL has promised.

There will be 30,000 empty seats and some broadcaster or writer will call it a sellout. Really? Such a statement would certainly qualify the speaker or scribe as a new press secretary for President Donald Trump.

Michael Vogt • Affton

