Letter: Battling coronavirus globally would be good domestically

Regarding " Republicans test history in vote against pandemic relief" (Feb. 27): President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue and stimulus bill is now in the Senate, having passed the House.

The American Rescue Plan would provide $11 billion in foreign assistance to fight the coronavirus globally. Without this life-saving aid, the number of people experiencing hunger and malnutrition would double to 265 million people this year.

I am hopeful that Democratic Rep. Cori Bush can be the strong leader Missouri needs to toss aside the idea of America first, recognizing that as surrounding countries begin to climb out of poverty, it only increases trade opportunities for the United States. This legislation is in our best economic interest and would in no way hinder our efforts in fighting the virus domestically.