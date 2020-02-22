Letter: Bayer is actually looking out for farmers’ interest

Regarding “Bayer, BASF could finally face consequences for creating a profitable crisis.” (Feb. 18): This editorial was critical of Bayer and BASF after a Missouri jury found in favor of plaintiff Bader Farms.
While we respect the jury system, the legal process does not end there. We believe we will be vindicated on appeal. But as St. Louisans, what surprised and disappointed us is the Editorial Board elected to run such a misleading and simplistic editorial, which unfairly attacked the people of Bayer and our feelings toward farmers.
The success of Bayer Crop Science is closely intertwined with that of farmers. When they succeed, we stand to succeed, too. When they suffer a loss, we feel it, too.
Relying on cherry-picked information, the editorial unfairly demonized the people behind dicamba, labeling them as “profiteers” and marketers of “poison.”
Bayer cares deeply about farmers and our world. We will continue to work to help farmers sustainably combat the elements that threaten their crops, and to create new seed varieties to help them thrive and adapt to a changing climate.
From our St. Louis home, we will continue to address the challenges facing farmers and will also continue working to earn their business every spring. It is complex work, but it is also too important to let mischaracterizations like those of the recent editorial stand unaddressed.
Darren Wallis • Creve Coeur
Vice President of Communications, Bayer Crop Science North America