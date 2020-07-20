Letter: Be aware not all mail-in ballots need to be notarized
Letter: Be aware not all mail-in ballots need to be notarized

Cost, hassle of stamps questioned as mail-in voting surges

Applications for voter ballots are seen at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Cleveland. As more states embrace mail-in balloting, an often overlooked detail has emerged as a partisan dividing line: postage. Questions over whether postage will be required for absentee ballot applications and ballots themselves, who pays for it and what happen to envelopes without stamps are the subject of lawsuits and Statehouse political brawls. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

 Tony Dejak

Regarding the editorial “Missouri has made voting by mail needlessly complicated. Here’s how to do it anyway.” (July 17): This editorial was a good idea but actually added confusion by failing to make clear that some mail-in ballots do not have to be notarized. The St. Louis County Board of Elections has sent out a letter delineating multiple cases where the ballots do not have to be notarized “if you are 65 years of age or older; live in a long-term care facility licensed under chapter 198; have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; have serious heart conditions; are immunocompromised; have diabetes; have chronic kidney diseases and are undergoing dialysis; or have liver disease. If one of the above applies to you, your ballot does not have to be notarized.”

I think it is essential that the Post-Dispatch makes this distinction clear. Many people to whom these exceptions apply may not realize that they do not have to get their ballots notarized and will therefore decide not to vote to avoid the problem. Instead of clarifying the situation, the editorial made it more confusing.

The requests for mail-in ballots are due by Wednesday, July 22.

Barbara Sandmel • St. Louis County

Sports