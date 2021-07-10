Letter: Be brave and get vaccine, not a coward with excuses

Regarding “ Southwest Missouri sees 17 new COVID deaths in virus surge ” (July 7): I appreciate the brave members of our community who have gotten a coronavirus vaccine. I have also heard many excuses for some not to get it, as in: They say it’s untested, which is crazy because so many Americans have been taking the vaccine, and they haven’t grown a second head or had other adverse reactions. Or they don’t want to be part of an experiment. Or they think God is protecting them.

Don’t be the one who is regretting that decision as they intubate you for the virus. To date, more than 3 million people worldwide and more than 600,000 fellow Americans have died from this deadly plague. The sense of community and coming together is so powerful and so needed, as evidenced by the recent Fourth of July celebrations. It is because of the brave ones who took their shot that we are free to gather again more safely. Undermining confidence in government has been one of the key tactics of well-funded groups. Please don’t fall into their traps. Be brave, get the vaccine.