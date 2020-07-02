Letter: Be considerate of veterans when using fireworks

Most of us have developed or inherited various traditions in regards to Independence Day. As a child, fireworks displays were always my favorite part of the holiday. As an adult, however, some things have altered that opinion.
I spent a year of my Army service deployed to Iraq. While there, I was stationed at a base we appropriately referred to as Mortaritaville. Within that year, the base received 370 rocket and mortar attacks. As a result, I don’t respond well now to loud unexpected sounds, particularly of the booming variety.
Veterans are often celebrated along with our country’s independence as an honor of the military’s commitment to fight for freedom. Ironically, however, many veterans have post-traumatic stress disorder and purposely avoid these celebrations. I am one of them. For me, loud noises (such as thunder and fireworks) remind me of the uncertainty and danger of combat.
Fireworks are no longer my favorite part of celebrating Independence Day. In fact, I do everything that I can to avoid them.
I am not suggesting our society should eliminate the Fourth fireworks displays. I am, however, suggesting there needs to be more awareness given to military veterans in regards to how we celebrate. Be considerate of shooting fireworks off close to where veterans live. Talk to veterans in your communities and find out their concerns regarding the holiday and fireworks. Do this to honor those who have sacrificed and risked their lives to ensure our nation’s continued freedom.
Marshall Girtman • Marion, Ill.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.