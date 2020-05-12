Letter: Be considerate, please wear a mask when you shop

I’m retired but work part-time at a grocery store. For customers who patronize their local grocery stores, we appreciate the consideration show by those who come wearing masks. Employees wear masks not to protect ourselves but to protect customers and fellow workers. Those customers not wearing a mask or other face covering should consider doing so. It is a small thing to do to help protect the health of grocery store workers and the other customers. Yes, they can be uncomfortable and hot, but if we are all going to be in this together, we all need to be pulling the same direction.
Michael Abbene • Chesterfield
