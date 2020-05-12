Letter: Be considerate, please wear a mask when you shop
0 comments

Letter: Be considerate, please wear a mask when you shop

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Store workers become enforcers of social distancing rules

Dilon Moore disinfects shopping carts and controls the number of customers allowed to shop at one time at a Trader Joe's supermarket in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, May 7, 2020. Store workers across the country are suddenly being asked to enforce the rules that govern shopping during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik

 

I’m retired but work part-time at a grocery store. For customers who patronize their local grocery stores, we appreciate the consideration show by those who come wearing masks. Employees wear masks not to protect ourselves but to protect customers and fellow workers. Those customers not wearing a mask or other face covering should consider doing so. It is a small thing to do to help protect the health of grocery store workers and the other customers. Yes, they can be uncomfortable and hot, but if we are all going to be in this together, we all need to be pulling the same direction.

Michael Abbene • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports