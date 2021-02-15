Letter: Because of impeachment vote, respect for Blunt is lost

Regarding the editorial "Hawley and Blunt deepen Missouri's embarrassment by refusing to see Trump's guilt" (Feb. 11): The Editorial Board mostly focuses on Sen. Josh Hawley, but he is what he is — an opportunistic politician who will say and do anything to fuel his self-centered ambition.

But I have never viewed Sen. Roy Blunt that way. Throughout his long career as a public official, I have admired his honesty and willingness to acknowledge the reasonableness of views other than his own. I've disagreed with him, but I never lost respect for him.

But considering his vote for Donald Trump's acquittal, that has changed. Trump openly and notoriously summoned a mob to Washington and then instructed them to walk up Pennsylvania Avenue to “stop the steal.” He put a target on the back of his own vice president, Mike Pence. Trump also refused to respond to desperate calls for help from congressional leaders — even those of his own party — who feared for their lives.