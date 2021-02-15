 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Because of impeachment vote, respect for Blunt is lost
0 comments

Letter: Because of impeachment vote, respect for Blunt is lost

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri state lawmaker to challenge US Sen. Roy Blunt

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Chairman Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on a "Review of Coronavirus Response Efforts" on Capitol Hill, in Washington. A spokeswoman for Blunt on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, confirmed he is running for another term. Former Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton is challenging him. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding the editorial "Hawley and Blunt deepen Missouri's embarrassment by refusing to see Trump's guilt" (Feb. 11): The Editorial Board mostly focuses on Sen. Josh Hawley, but he is what he is — an opportunistic politician who will say and do anything to fuel his self-centered ambition.

But I have never viewed Sen. Roy Blunt that way. Throughout his long career as a public official, I have admired his honesty and willingness to acknowledge the reasonableness of views other than his own. I've disagreed with him, but I never lost respect for him.

But considering his vote for Donald Trump's acquittal, that has changed. Trump openly and notoriously summoned a mob to Washington and then instructed them to walk up Pennsylvania Avenue to “stop the steal.” He put a target on the back of his own vice president, Mike Pence. Trump also refused to respond to desperate calls for help from congressional leaders — even those of his own party — who feared for their lives.

Blunt was a witness to all this. For him to have hidden behind a technical legal argument of constitutionality, that a bipartisan majority of the Senate and even conservative scholars rejected, was unconscionable. We need leaders with courage to vote their conviction, not their ambition. I hope and pray that Blunt will be one in the future.

Don Downing • Webster Groves 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports