Letter: Because politicians don’t, citizens need to lead the way

My body, my mind and my heart are plain, old tired. I am a swing voter and, like many, I am beaten down. Beaten down by the behaviors of our politicians, beaten down by the media, and beaten down by guilt because I cannot help all those who are suffering.

Regardless of how a person votes, there seem to be too many politicians who are incapable of reaching across the aisle. They are angry, or dishonest, or scared, or, like me, they are just too damn tired. Where does that leave our country?

Each citizen needs to lead the way to a better future. Lead in our families and lead in our communities. We need to demonstrate empathy toward others, as we do not know the extent of their challenges. Use social media for good and understand that the problems we face are bigger than any one citizen.

There are seven living generations, and each generation inherits prior challenges and faces new ones as well. These issues will not be solved by policy alone nor by one party. Citizens need to work on bipartisanship and show Washington how it is done.

Sandy Cannon • Creve Coeur