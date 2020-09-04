Letter: Becoming an officer entails major personal sacrifices

I would like to see a Post-Dispatch article detailing the requirements needed to be a police officer in Missouri and the communities in the bi-state area. Included would be officers’ continuing education requirements, salaries, union dues and what expenses they have to pay out of their own pockets.
People need to understand what these men and women take on in order to protect us and potentially lose their lives. Do they get extensive training on how to deal with mental illness? I am very frustrated that all cops seem to be brushed with the same broad strokes as the few who end up on the news.
Nancy Nahlik • Chesterfield
