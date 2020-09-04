 Skip to main content
Letter: Becoming an officer entails major personal sacrifices
26 new officers for St. Louis streets

The 26 members of the St. Louis Police Academy's 2018-04 class listen on Thursday, March 21, 2019, as Police Chief John Hayden addresses them before their graduation ceremony at Harris-Stowe State University. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

I would like to see a Post-Dispatch article detailing the requirements needed to be a police officer in Missouri and the communities in the bi-state area. Included would be officers’ continuing education requirements, salaries, union dues and what expenses they have to pay out of their own pockets.

People need to understand what these men and women take on in order to protect us and potentially lose their lives. Do they get extensive training on how to deal with mental illness? I am very frustrated that all cops seem to be brushed with the same broad strokes as the few who end up on the news.

Nancy Nahlik • Chesterfield

