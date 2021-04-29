 Skip to main content
Letter: Bee story and photos help explain nature's balance
Three cheers all around for the photos, reporting and the Post-Dispatch publication of "A Better Place To Bee" (April 22). They more than balanced the reporting on the loss of honey bee decline as a result of their being infected. It was a telling of genuinely positive "hands on" ecology and the experience of at-home nature lovers. I felt totally bee-positive. Thanks to photographer Robert Cohen, reporter Colleen Schrappen and bee activists Scott Klein and Jane Sueme. Reading this made my day.

Richard Wagner • Kirkwood

