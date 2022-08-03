 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Before criticizing Trump, take a look at Biden’s performance

  • 0
Biden The Former Guy

FILE - President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with CEOs about the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. One month into his presidency, President Joe Biden made clear his distaste for even naming the man he had ousted from the Oval Office, declaring, “I’m tired of talking about Trump.” But now, Biden is eagerly naming and singling out the “former guy” in prepared remarks and on social media.

 Susan Walsh - staff, AP

Regarding the letter “Reality-detached Trump fans beyond believing facts” (July 30): I believe the letter writer and the Editorial Board both owe Trump supporters an apology for this letter. The letter writer claimed Trump voters have “their brains partitioned with social media and watching Fox News. They have graduated into yet another weird cult.” He also says that “fear mongering is at their core” and “some of them are just plain crazy.”

Maybe the letter writer should have noted that some believe Joe Biden is the worst president in our history.

Dale Carroll • Imperial

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News