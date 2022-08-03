Letter: Before criticizing Trump, take a look at Biden’s performance

Regarding the letter “Reality-detached Trump fans beyond believing facts” (July 30): I believe the letter writer and the Editorial Board both owe Trump supporters an apology for this letter. The letter writer claimed Trump voters have “their brains partitioned with social media and watching Fox News. They have graduated into yet another weird cult.” He also says that “fear mongering is at their core” and “some of them are just plain crazy.”
Maybe the letter writer should have noted that some believe Joe Biden is the worst president in our history.
Dale Carroll • Imperial