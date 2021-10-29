Letter: Before defunding police, address crime's systemic issues

Regarding Blake Ashby's guest column "When civil society stops being civil, defunding the police proves unworkable" (Oct. 21): Cities should rethink defunding the police. Police are a socially agreed upon necessity that responds to crime and enforces public safety. Police are not a preventative measure. The system of policing and jailing does not deter or address crime. The police nearly always show up after the crime has been committed.

So why do we continuously fund a system that is not producing results? The conversation must shift to the center of these issues, which take deep introspection. St. Louis began desegregating schools seriously in the 1980s. The same neighborhoods that were redlined, still are. If we ever wanted to have a serious conversation about violence and the systems that perpetuate it, we must start by creating space for accountability.

The reality we have today has developed over many years. Until all governments reconcile with the way they crafted these systems, no amount of police or defunding can ever begin to address these systemic issues.

Janeka Haden • St. Louis