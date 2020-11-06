 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Before Election Day, was Trump considered a good role model?
0 comments

Letter: Before Election Day, was Trump considered a good role model?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Romney: Trump's election fraud claim wrong, 'reckless'

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

For whatever reason people may have supported President Donald Trump in this election, they should have first thought carefully about their children. Before they voted, did they think Trump’s bragging, belittling, bullying, lying and crass demeanor to be a good model for their children’s behavior and the behavior of their peers?

Carol Kaplan-Lyss • Olivette

0 comments

Tags

Editorial

Up For Discussion: P-D's Editorial Board discusses recommendation for Missouri Attorney General

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports