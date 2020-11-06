Letter: Before Election Day, was Trump considered a good role model?

Most-read stories in this section
For whatever reason people may have supported President Donald Trump in this election, they should have first thought carefully about their children. Before they voted, did they think Trump’s bragging, belittling, bullying, lying and crass demeanor to be a good model for their children’s behavior and the behavior of their peers?
Carol Kaplan-Lyss • Olivette
