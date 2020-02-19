Letter: Before Missouri cuts taxes, it should pay its bills first

Regarding “Missouri counties call on state to stop shorting them on jail costs” (Feb. 10): I had no idea that the state of Missouri owes the state’s counties and the city of St Louis $35 million in back pay for holding and transporting state prisoners. Sheriffs’ testimony revealed that counties pay for room, board, health care and transportation of state prisoners, all on $22 a day. That daily reimbursement rate hasn’t gone up for 20 years, even though the cost today is closer to $60 per day. Locally, Missouri owes the city of St. Louis $2.4 million and St. Louis County $3.3 million. St Charles comes in at $1.1 million and Jefferson County at $455,000.
My first question: Why have localities been forced to subsidize the state corrections budget?
My second question: Why have localities let the bill get this high without screaming loud and long?
My third question: Why are local lawmakers lining up to cut personal property and sales taxes with this kind of state debt outstanding to counties and cities statewide? Plus, Gov. Mike Parson wants a rainy-day fund established.
Isn’t introducing tax-cutting measures at this juncture, when Missouri owes its localities $35 million, putting the cart before the horse? And shouldn’t low-paid workers at the state’s nursing homes for military veterans be getting a raise also before any election-year tax cuts get passed?
Sally Sandy • Eureka