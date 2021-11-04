Letter: Begging to differ with letter linking Israel with apartheid

In my opinion, the letter "US and Post-Dispatch unfairly biased for Israeli agenda" (Oct. 24) contained what I believe to be lies and fantasies. The letter writer expressed his opinion that “Zionists” have “driven” Palestinians from “their land, killing and injuring thousands.” I disagree. The letter writer asserted that Israel practices apartheid and that Congress and the Post-Dispatch bow down to Israeli demands. Again, I disagree.

I believe Israel is the fulfillment of the dreams of generations of Jews in exile, who now, after 2,000 years, have returned to their homeland to exercise their rights of religion and self-determination. Seven million Jews live in Israel.