Letter: Begging to differ with letter linking Israel with apartheid
In my opinion, the letter "US and Post-Dispatch unfairly biased for Israeli agenda" (Oct. 24) contained what I believe to be lies and fantasies. The letter writer expressed his opinion that “Zionists” have “driven” Palestinians from “their land, killing and injuring thousands.” I disagree. The letter writer asserted that Israel practices apartheid and that Congress and the Post-Dispatch bow down to Israeli demands. Again, I disagree.

I believe Israel is the fulfillment of the dreams of generations of Jews in exile, who now, after 2,000 years, have returned to their homeland to exercise their rights of religion and self-determination. Seven million Jews live in Israel.

There is no apartheid in Israel. Israeli Arabs of all faiths participate fully in government, serve as hospital department heads, diplomats, generals in the Israeli army, and as Supreme Court justices. I believe Arab citizens of Israel have the exact same rights as any other Israeli citizen — more rights, I would assert, than any other place in the Middle East. The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance says that equating Zionism with racism is anti-Semitic.

David A. Rubin • University City  

