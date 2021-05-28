Letter: Being aware of the risk of drowning is key to prevention

Tragically, last weekend a child drowned in Jefferson County (“11-year-old boy drowns in Jefferson County river,” May 24). As a parent who lost a child to drowning, I can attest to the importance of just being aware of drowning as one of the ways we can prevent these tragedies. I join others as a member of Families United To Prevent Drowning — all of whom have lost a family member to drowning — and as founder of Swim On Foundation, a local non-profit that works to prevent drowning, in urging greater awareness of prevention.

Most people are surprised to learn that drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4, with one third more dying from drowning than from motor vehicle accidents. Three times as many young children die from drowning as die in fires and 14 times as many children aged 1 to 4 die from drowning as die from accidental firearm injuries. Among children ages 1 to 4, most drownings occur in home swimming pools, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each of these deaths is awful. We should all be committed to ensuring that there are no more.