 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Being aware of the risk of drowning is key to prevention
0 comments

Letter: Being aware of the risk of drowning is key to prevention

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Refugee students hone their swimming skills

Alimin Tahir, 9, takes a deep breath after resurfacing as Chris Heri, 10, left, Libby Dalton, 15, Christian Rehema, 10, Isabella Vandeloecht, 14, and Prepro Wawi, 10, observe during a swimming lesson at Affton High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Affton. For a four-week period on Saturday mornings, dozens of students from the Lutheran High School South teach refugee children how to swim, hone their strokes and practice other life-saving skills. The course was founded in 2016 following the death of Henry Manu, 18, a Lutheran High School South student from Liberia, who drowned in the Meramec River.

Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Tragically, last weekend a child drowned in Jefferson County (“11-year-old boy drowns in Jefferson County river,” May 24). As a parent who lost a child to drowning, I can attest to the importance of just being aware of drowning as one of the ways we can prevent these tragedies. I join others as a member of Families United To Prevent Drowning — all of whom have lost a family member to drowning — and as founder of Swim On Foundation, a local non-profit that works to prevent drowning, in urging greater awareness of prevention.

Most people are surprised to learn that drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4, with one third more dying from drowning than from motor vehicle accidents. Three times as many young children die from drowning as die in fires and 14 times as many children aged 1 to 4 die from drowning as die from accidental firearm injuries. Among children ages 1 to 4, most drownings occur in home swimming pools, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each of these deaths is awful. We should all be committed to ensuring that there are no more.

Drowning, however, is the most preventable accidental injury. Knowing about drowning — how often it occurs (as well as how fast it is and how silent it is) — is crucial if we are to eliminate these tragedies.

Lisa McMullin • Ladue

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports