Letter: Being unvaccinated does in fact impact the vaccinated
Letter: Being unvaccinated does in fact impact the vaccinated

Regarding “Biden’s vaccine mandate divides Americans more” (Sept. 15): The reason we need the unvaccinated to get vaccinated is to stop the spread of the coronavirus because the more opportunities there are for the virus to replicate, the more chances there are for it to evolve into a form that current vaccines no longer protect. People also need to be vaccinated to prevent intensive care units from exceeding capacity.

If it weren’t for these reasons, I couldn’t care less about the unvaccinated, but unfortunately their action does affect the rest of the vaccinated. The idea that President Joe Biden’s action is more divisive is arguable. I’m betting the majority of the unvaccinated are also supporters for former President Donald Trump, and nothing Biden does could ever bridge that gap. Force and money are the only things that matter to them.

Robert Johnson • Kirkwood

