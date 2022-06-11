 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bel-Nor business stifled by uninsured city building

Those who drive the Natural Bridge corridor, near UMSL, may have noticed a restaurant that has been closed since November. The proprietor of Break Away Café didn’t close due to lack of business but because there was a fire in the rear of the building. The landlord didn’t have fire insurance. The building is owned by the city of Bel-Nor. The same city whose incumbents ran on an economic-development platform doesn’t insure all its owned property.

The community should ask when the restaurant will be opened since it is part of the economic-development plan. The community should be asking why this building isn’t repaired and what will it take to reopen this business.

Rick Samson • St. Louis County

