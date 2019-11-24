After two decades of a county prosecutor who seemed to specialize in keeping his distance from a segment of the community that contributed to his hefty salary, St. Louis County finally has a prosecutor who is inclusive and sensitive to the county’s s long history of racial inequality in the arena of criminal justice. We speak of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.
The changes he has initiated have been well received by all segments of St. Louis County. Since he assumed the county prosecutor’s office, there has been no rush to judgment, no racial profiling, and no unfair incarceration of black or white citizens.
In fact, under Mr. Bell’s administration, there has been nothing but prosecutorial professionalism for all of St. Louis County’s 900,000-plus residents. Among his efforts benefiting both the accused and the taxpayer, Mr. Bell has solicited a $1.2 million grant to institute badly needed diversion programs. Those programs will reduce the county’s jail population while saving tax dollars on inmate housing and court costs. With Mr. Bell in the prosecutor’s office, justice will now be dispensed as it should be, without regard to race, gender, religion or sexual preference.
Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten • St. Louis