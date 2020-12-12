Letter: Bell’s shooting-investigation results arrive too late

Regarding “No charges in deadly 2019 police shooting near St. Louis Galleria shopping center” (Dec. 8): On Aug. 31, 2019, Terry Tillman was shot to death by a Richmond Heights police officer. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell finished the investigation in November 2019. At that time, Bell and his staff would have been made aware of the surveillance videos clearing the involved officers by St. Louis County detectives. But most likely, I believe, Bell would have been notified when the videos were first discovered due to the unrest and their importance to the case.

The pandemic did not hit until the middle of March 2020, so Bell had four months to have completed his investigation. I believe to blame the coronavirus for the delay is not honest. Bell knew Tillman was a felon, possessed a loaded handgun and had stated he wouldn’t go back to jail. Tillman had motive for his actions that day.