Letter: Bell’s shooting-investigation results arrive too late

Regarding “No charges in deadly 2019 police shooting near St. Louis Galleria shopping center” (Dec. 8): On Aug. 31, 2019, Terry Tillman was shot to death by a Richmond Heights police officer. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell finished the investigation in November 2019. At that time, Bell and his staff would have been made aware of the surveillance videos clearing the involved officers by St. Louis County detectives. But most likely, I believe, Bell would have been notified when the videos were first discovered due to the unrest and their importance to the case.
The pandemic did not hit until the middle of March 2020, so Bell had four months to have completed his investigation. I believe to blame the coronavirus for the delay is not honest. Bell knew Tillman was a felon, possessed a loaded handgun and had stated he wouldn’t go back to jail. Tillman had motive for his actions that day.
Bell strung this along for 16 months, waiting for a good time to release his decision. This delay was unfair to the officers, their families, their department, the Tillman family and our community. Bell allowed the narrative of Tillman being murdered by the police to go on. In a year of protests, with officers being harmed, and with some protesters using the Tillman shooting as motivation, Bell sat on his hands. In my opinion, Bell held back the evidence and results, and did nothing to correct this false narrative. Bell’s actions in this case are reprehensible.
Ed Magee • Fenton
