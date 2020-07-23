Letter: Bell was right to point out dishonesty by prosecutors
0 comments

Letter: Bell was right to point out dishonesty by prosecutors

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell submits budget

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell listens as members of his staff answer questions about the supplemental budget Bell's office is submitting to the County Council to fund technology modernization and staffing increases during a budget hearing in Clayton on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

In "When prosecutors allow injustice, innocent people suffer" (June 6), St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell got it right. With the increasing interest in reforming our justice system it is now time to address the issue of irresponsible prosecutors.

Apparently, some prosecutors are selected for their win-at-all-costs mindset rather than a genuine interest in justice. Bell’s description of how they may encourage their witnesses to lie, while the defendants aren’t permitted to do this, and withholding information that could lead to a defendant’s innocence are important points. We should take the next step and remove prosecutors with these and other integrity issues.

While many prosecutors are generally honest and have a high sense of duty, the others can only damage the sense of justice. Instead of defunding, maybe more funds are needed to create better systems to weed out problem prosecutors.

Dennis Banker • Mehlville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports