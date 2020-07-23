Letter: Bell was right to point out dishonesty by prosecutors

In "When prosecutors allow injustice, innocent people suffer" (June 6), St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell got it right. With the increasing interest in reforming our justice system it is now time to address the issue of irresponsible prosecutors.
Apparently, some prosecutors are selected for their win-at-all-costs mindset rather than a genuine interest in justice. Bell’s description of how they may encourage their witnesses to lie, while the defendants aren’t permitted to do this, and withholding information that could lead to a defendant’s innocence are important points. We should take the next step and remove prosecutors with these and other integrity issues.
While many prosecutors are generally honest and have a high sense of duty, the others can only damage the sense of justice. Instead of defunding, maybe more funds are needed to create better systems to weed out problem prosecutors.
Dennis Banker • Mehlville
