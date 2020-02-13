Letter: Belmar's replacement should possess his integrity
Letter: Belmar's replacement should possess his integrity

County Police Commissioners meet to decide future

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar listens to the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners as they adjourn on Oct. 29 after meeting only in closed session.

Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “St. Louis County police Chief Jon Belmar announces he is leaving the department” (Feb. 11): Folks in our household, like many others in St. Louis County, want to thank Chief Jon Belmar for his service. Being a police officer is not an easy job, and being the chief must be incredibly challenging.

In the era of changing views on many social issues, what a thankless task it must be to protect the rights of a few and yet also protect all residents from crime. Hopefully, his replacement will match his professionalism and integrity. Thanks, chief, for a job well done.

Ken Preis • South County 

