Letter: Belmar's replacement should possess his integrity

Regarding “St. Louis County police Chief Jon Belmar announces he is leaving the department” (Feb. 11): Folks in our household, like many others in St. Louis County, want to thank Chief Jon Belmar for his service. Being a police officer is not an easy job, and being the chief must be incredibly challenging.
In the era of changing views on many social issues, what a thankless task it must be to protect the rights of a few and yet also protect all residents from crime. Hopefully, his replacement will match his professionalism and integrity. Thanks, chief, for a job well done.
Ken Preis • South County