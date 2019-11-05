Regarding “Police leadership shakeup urged following $20 million judgment” (Oct. 28): Two members of the St. Louis County Council are calling for St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar to resign.
Belmar should have immediately resigned in disgrace after costing the taxpayers of St. Louis County almost $20 million dollars, but he didn’t. He has been a failure to St. Louis County for many years.
I would suggest that if he doesn’t resign, that he be fired immediately, his benefits removed and perhaps, if found committing a crime, be brought to trial. Maybe removing his benefits will help lessen the $20 million dollar blow he caused the county. This guy should be ashamed of himself.
Richard E. Browning • Pacific