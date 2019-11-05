Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis official 'horrified' by gay discrimination defense

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar speaks in Clayton, Mo. Some St. Louis County leaders are calling for a police leadership shakeup after a jury found that a sergeant was discriminated against because he's gay and recommended that he be awarded nearly $20 million. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy says Belmar should resign because of what she described as a "culture of rampant racism and homophobia." (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding “Police leadership shakeup urged following $20 million judgment” (Oct. 28): Two members of the St. Louis County Council are calling for St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar to resign.

Belmar should have immediately resigned in disgrace after costing the taxpayers of St. Louis County almost $20 million dollars, but he didn’t. He has been a failure to St. Louis County for many years.

I would suggest that if he doesn’t resign, that he be fired immediately, his benefits removed and perhaps, if found committing a crime, be brought to trial. Maybe removing his benefits will help lessen the $20 million dollar blow he caused the county. This guy should be ashamed of himself.

Richard E. Browning • Pacific