Regarding your recent political cartoon negatively portraying Sen. Elizabeth Warren: This drawing implied Warren’s plans would take us down the road to socialism. It’s not the poking fun of her and her plans that caused me to pause, it was the reference to socialism as if it were a bad thing. The term “socialism” seems to get bandied about and derided a lot these days, but detractors pick and choose what is socialism and ignore government activities all around us that are very much socialism.
Isn't Social Security a form of socialism? The state giving us an income when we get old or infirm? Isn't Medicare socialism? Are government subsidies for economic development, agriculture subsidies, oil and gas depletion allowances, etc. all socialism? They are all government sponsored programs, in most cases transferring tax money to mostly private companies or individuals.
While Warren’s plans seem radical to some, I applaud her for bringing issues out for public discussion. Her plans show a grand vision of hope for the country, not the despair and hopelessness currently being portrayed by President Donald Trump. Perhaps this vision can be enacted and be a platform to make our society a better place, which is a family value we all can agree on.
Phillip Van Cleave • Fenton