 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Benefits of foreign exchange students are abundant
0 comments

Letter: Benefits of foreign exchange students are abundant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Exchange Student

Parkway Central High School foreign exchange student Tomas Canals, second from left, eats a picnic in the park with his host family, the Rutherfords, at Faust Park in Chesterfield on March 5, 2021. Canals is the 19th exchange student to live with the Rutherfords. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Regarding “The last foreign exchange student in St. Louis: ‘I didn’t consider staying in Barcelona. I need to live this.’” (March 9): My family has hosted students from France who lived with us during my school-aged years. The St. Louis region benefited from these students, as well as those who come here for internships that affords them marketable job skills. They return to their home countries with global experience and a deeper understanding and appreciation of American culture. Host regions also benefit economically from them.

These long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships should continue. We should all support robust funding for the State Department to further these educational and cultural exchange programs. I look forward to more arriving in the future, bringing the world to St. Louis and sharing their experience of St. Louis.

Amy Morros • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports