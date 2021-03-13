Letter: Benefits of foreign exchange students are abundant

Regarding “The last foreign exchange student in St. Louis: ‘I didn’t consider staying in Barcelona. I need to live this.’” (March 9): My family has hosted students from France who lived with us during my school-aged years. The St. Louis region benefited from these students, as well as those who come here for internships that affords them marketable job skills. They return to their home countries with global experience and a deeper understanding and appreciation of American culture. Host regions also benefit economically from them.