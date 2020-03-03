Letter: Bernie and Jane O'Meara Sanders think like children

A small amount of research can make Sen. Bernie Sanders more understandable.
His wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, made a land purchase during her tenure as head of a Burlington College in Vermont. In the end, the institution got burned.
Burlington College, which Jane Sanders ran from 2004 to 2011, closed its doors in 2016. She spearheaded a deal to buy 33 acres along Lake Champlain, in hopes that the scenic property would help the college attract new students and donors. To pay for the prime lakefront land, the college used $10 million in bonds and loans.
But the large expenditure did not pan out. Sanders resigned the following year, and her successors could not save the college from financial ruin. After an investigation, no charges were filed.
Sen. Sanders and his wife Jane seem to be childlike in believing in Santa, the tooth fairy and other like angels can solve their problems. Now Sanders wants to bring like-minded thinking to the presidency of the United States.
William Godsey • Chesterfield