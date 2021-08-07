Letter: Berry paid his debt to society. Let’s remember his music.

Regarding the letter “ Chuck Berry’s past makes him unworthy of PBS program ” (Aug. 1): All of the aforementioned transgressions the letter writer lists were duly noted in the documentary at length. But what about Berry’s enormous contributions to music, with rock and roll in particular?

Without him, we likely wouldn’t have the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones and countless others. That being said, I believe we can afford to take the bad with the good. Berry paid his debt to society with incarceration.