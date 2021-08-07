 Skip to main content
Letter: Berry paid his debt to society. Let’s remember his music.
0 comments

Letter: Berry paid his debt to society. Let’s remember his music.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chuck Berry statue dedication prep in University City

Friday July 29, 2011--Mikhail Matveyev, top, and Vlad Zhitomirsky, from VMD Sculpting, polish a statue of Chuck Berry along Delmar Blvd. on Friday morning. Later Friday morning the statue of Berry will be offically dedicated during a ceremony attended by Berry. The statue was sculpted by Harry Weber. David Carson dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding the letter “Chuck Berry’s past makes him unworthy of PBS program” (Aug. 1): All of the aforementioned transgressions the letter writer lists were duly noted in the documentary at length. But what about Berry’s enormous contributions to music, with rock and roll in particular?

Without him, we likely wouldn’t have the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones and countless others. That being said, I believe we can afford to take the bad with the good. Berry paid his debt to society with incarceration.

David Garrett • Affton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories