Letter: Best for US to project unity in front of foreign enemies

Regarding “ Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies ” (July 24): According to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years. This increase in aggression has no doubt been exacerbated by the display of the ever-widening political chasm in the United States. Russia and China must be watching with great interest.

I believe notwithstanding our own internal disagreements, we must give the impression of unity to the rest of the world. The unchecked display of enmity among Americans must be curtailed for our own safety and freedom. Every one of us has the right to free speech and thought; some might consider exercising that right more thoughtfully.