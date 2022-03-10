Letter: Bethlehem restrictions lend truth to Israel- apartheid label

Regarding the letter “Bush’s apartheid accusations don’t match hospital’s reality” (March 7): After my trip to Israel two years ago, I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that Rep. Cori Bush is correct in claiming that Israel is an apartheid country. A commission of the United Nations has also given them that designation.

One example is Bethlehem, where Jesus was born, which is completely surrounded on all sides by the combination of a 40-foot wall and electronic fencing. People coming and going from the city must go through a checkpoint where they show passport-type documents, say where they are going, and when they expect to return. It’s just like crossing between different countries.

The Israeli government regularly understaffs these checkpoints, which surround all of the places where Palestinians live. So there are frequently long lines of people waiting to get through, making it very difficult to get to their jobs or other activities. Of course, our busload full of American tourists was waved right through.

Israel is a wonderful place to visit, especially if you want to connect biblical stories to their locations, and to learn from archeological sites. And I’m glad that the letter writer was treated very well when she needed medical care.

But if you go, please talk to some Palestinian people there, both Muslims and Christians (of whom there are many). They can help to open your eyes about how to look for the signs of apartheid all around you. There are all too many.

Rev. Jeffrey Lindgren • St. Louis