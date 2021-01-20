Letter: Better education will lead to more Democratic voters

Regarding "Biden Stimulus Plan Includes No Student Loan Forgiveness. Is Help Still On The Way?" (Jan. 15): One of the long-range plans to diminish hate, bigotry and conspiracy thinking in our country is to provide a full education for millions of young students. Evidence suggests that the better the education of individuals, the more likely they are to be more liberal in their political choice. In the recent election, Democrats were the strongest in the larger cities and suburbs, where those with college educations lived and worked.