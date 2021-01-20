 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Better education will lead to more Democratic voters
0 comments

Letter: Better education will lead to more Democratic voters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
100,000th graduate walks across the stage at UMSL

FILE PHOTO: Marco Pipoly is congratulated after being named the 100,000th graduate during the College of Arts and Sciences commencement ceremony, Saturday, May 12, 2018, at University of Missouri-St. Louis in St. Louis. Photo by Nikos Frazier, nfrazier@post-dispatch.com

 Post-Dispatch file photo

Regarding "Biden Stimulus Plan Includes No Student Loan Forgiveness. Is Help Still On The Way?" (Jan. 15): One of the long-range plans to diminish hate, bigotry and conspiracy thinking in our country is to provide a full education for millions of young students. Evidence suggests that the better the education of individuals, the more likely they are to be more liberal in their political choice. In the recent election, Democrats were the strongest in the larger cities and suburbs, where those with college educations lived and worked.

In my opinion, if we want to reduce the hate, crime and racial inequality, the best way is to provide free college education to all qualified students. It will be the least costly way to create more enlightened thinking, which in turn would create a new generation of progressive thinking and higher earnings.

It’s easy to see why the Republican Party opposes the plan of providing free college education.

Buddy Lebman • University City 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports