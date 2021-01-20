Letter: Better education will lead to more Democratic voters

Regarding "Biden Stimulus Plan Includes No Student Loan Forgiveness. Is Help Still On The Way?" (Jan. 15): One of the long-range plans to diminish hate, bigotry and conspiracy thinking in our country is to provide a full education for millions of young students. Evidence suggests that the better the education of individuals, the more likely they are to be more liberal in their political choice. In the recent election, Democrats were the strongest in the larger cities and suburbs, where those with college educations lived and worked.
In my opinion, if we want to reduce the hate, crime and racial inequality, the best way is to provide free college education to all qualified students. It will be the least costly way to create more enlightened thinking, which in turn would create a new generation of progressive thinking and higher earnings.
It’s easy to see why the Republican Party opposes the plan of providing free college education.
Buddy Lebman • University City