Letter: Better Elections Amendment would expand voter options

Regarding the letter "Politicians should compromise, consider all voters’ needs" (Jan. 21): Letter writer Charles Funk is right. The solution to achieve more political accountability is circulating around Missouri now. The Better Elections Amendment would allow Missouri primary voters the opportunity to consider all candidates and vote for the best candidate, regardless of party. Better Elections proposes a system that advances the top four candidates regardless of party — giving voters more choices.
If passed, politicians would be forced to respond to the general electorate, not just the extraordinarily small group of partisan primary voters. While primaries would be open, the general election would remain partisan. Better Elections would encourage candidates from both parties to be more willing to compromise and give voters more power to hold elected officials responsible.
Peggy Barnhart • Ladue