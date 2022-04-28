Letter: Better nurse-to-patient ratios would relieve work stress

Regarding "‘Day after day’: Why COVID left a record number of nurses quitting at one St. Louis hospital" (April 24): The pandemic worsened already challenging working conditions in which nurses must do more with less. National safety standards require that caregivers must dispose of single-use personal protective equipment, including masks, every time one leaves an isolation room. Even before the pandemic, hospitals refused to stock up with ample supplies of everyday necessities, particularly supplies of masks. Empty shelves forced nurses to reuse masks “for weeks” despite the serious risks of doing so. If the coronavirus had been, say, Ebola, our nurses would be dead.

As a nurse, I see three ways to improve this dire situation: Put patients first by enacting single-payer, universal, guaranteed health care. Hospitals in every community would thrive financially due to prompt, fair payments for services. It would end unreimbursed care, debt collections, medical bankruptcies, and charity fund drives for expensive care.

Also, respect nurses by enacting laws to secure their safety in the workplace. Nurses shouldn’t feel the only recourse is to quit. In California, mandated, safe nurse-to-patient ratios are embedded in the law. The transformation of a toxic workplace to a safe one enables nurses suffering from disabling burnout and stress to return to bedside nursing. Missouri can rebuild its own workforce with experienced nurses this way.

And finally, nurses need unions. Together we can be the change we imagine.

Mimi Sorkin, R.N. • University City