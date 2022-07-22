 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Better nutrition helps fight preventable childhood deaths

Nigeria Child Malnutrition

Mothers with malnourished children wait to be tended to at the Ambulatory Therapeutic Feeding Center in Katsina, Nigeria, Monday, June 27, 2022.  

 George Osodi, Médecins Sans Frontières via AP

The article “25 million kids missed routine vaccinations because of COVID” (July 15) sounds a desperate global alarm. Childhood vaccinations, common for us here in Missouri, are a sure way to save lives. Impoverished children around the world need a chance at a healthy life, which includes not only vaccines but proper nutrition.

Before the pandemic, child malnutrition was an underlying cause of nearly half of all preventable deaths of children under age 5. The coronavirus made it worse. The United Nations Children’s Fund estimates that 22% of the world’s children under 5 are now stunted due to malnutrition. Proper nutrition is necessary to prevent stunting and preventable child deaths.

The Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act sets clear targets for reaching the most impoverished children and families. The House has approved the bill, and I hope the Senate follows suit.

Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town and Country

