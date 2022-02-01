Letter: Better schools and public safety yield racial equity

Regarding the guest column “A city divided cannot stand” (Nov. 14) by Henry Webber: Maybe the learned ex-vice chancellor of Washington University will enlighten us on the definition of racial equity. It sounds as if the solution has nothing to do with factors such as the failure of numerous administrations in St. Louis that have not reduced the ever-growing crime rate or their inability to attract new businesses to the city.

The population of St. Louis has declined steadily since 1970 primarily because mothers and fathers, regardless of their income level, want their families to be safe and, therefore, have fled the city for the suburbs. They also want good schools for their children. The city is doing an abysmal job of preparing children for a higher income through advanced education.

The city has about the same number of Black and white residents; however, in 2019, the colleges and universities in the city graduated 653 blacks and 3,796 whites. I don't believe financial hardship is a reason anymore for not attaining a college degree. Student loans are available to everyone, as well as many scholarships for minorities. The lack of graduation for Blacks boils down to not being prepared.

I hope Webber is not suggesting that racial equity means bringing the Black population into parity with the white population by some artificial means such as reparations.

Mel Herr • Webster Groves