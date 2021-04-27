Letter: Better security should bring riders back to MetroLink

Regarding "Editorial: More guns isn't the solution to violence on Missouri public transportation" (March 16): Over the years, I have had a front-row seat to the issues that have plagued our mass transit system — both as a business owner with a major development adjacent to the Brentwood-Interstate 64 MetroLink station and as chair of the board of Citizens for Modern Transit. Recently, we took the train, and the radical changes that have been implemented on the system this past year were obvious to me. A lot has changed — and for the better.
The new Metro Transit Public Safety team, led by former Ballwin Police Chief Kevin Scott, is leaps and bounds ahead of where we were 18 months ago. There are better partnerships among the various police departments, clearer lines of responsibility, a more visible security presence and much improved customer service.
Public transit access is very important to St. Louisans. I chose the site for my development because of the potential proximity to the future MetroLink line. There is always room for improvement, but in my opinion, MetroLink's security is back on track. It's time for riders to get back on board.
Don C. Musick III • Huntleigh