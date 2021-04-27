Letter: Better security should bring riders back to MetroLink

Regarding "Editorial: More guns isn't the solution to violence on Missouri public transportation" (March 16): Over the years, I have had a front-row seat to the issues that have plagued our mass transit system — both as a business owner with a major development adjacent to the Brentwood-Interstate 64 MetroLink station and as chair of the board of Citizens for Modern Transit. Recently, we took the train, and the radical changes that have been implemented on the system this past year were obvious to me. A lot has changed — and for the better.