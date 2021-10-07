 Skip to main content
Letter: Better to offer adoption as a solution, not abortion
Letter: Better to offer adoption as a solution, not abortion

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies about making her decision to have an abortion after being raped, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

Regarding “Congressional members share own abortion stories at hearing” (Sept. 30): Rep. Cori Bush and other lawmakers recently testified that society has failed them regarding their abortions. Rep. Bush didn’t do anything to deserve being raped. It was not her fault.

There are other ways our society fails women, and especially African American women. I believe these include many Planned Parenthood facilities being located within walking distance of Black and/or Hispanic communities, leading to Black women being more likely to have an abortion than white women. Black women have the highest abortion ratio in the country.

Instead of limiting services Planned Parenthood can provide, or closing them down, too many in government seek to expand them. I think America should instead offer safe ways to give birth to every baby and offer adoption options to those who need them.

Michael VanVooren • Ellisville

