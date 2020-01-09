Letter: Better Together folds, but its goals are still worthy

A year ago, Better Together was preparing to unveil a new regional governance plan for St. Louis in an attempt to overcome more than 140 years of regional division and factionalism. It took six years of intense data collection and analysis to develop this plan, but as almost everyone reading this knows, it took only a few months to realize that St. Louisans would not accept the proposal. It is clear that Better Together as an organization has no productive role to play in creating the dynamic future we all want. The Board of Directors therefore dissolved Better Together at the end of 2019.
We learned a lot and made some mistakes. At the same time, we are proud to have been a part of a group of people willing to think and act boldly in an effort to improve our region. Many issues remain to be addressed if St. Louis is to thrive. The city and county comprise 1.3 million people with 114 governments spending $2.5 billion annually. Yet we have been unable to address our stagnant growth, community disparities and public safety — or create a clear vision for the future.
We retain our belief that the people of St. Louis can prevail and that we have enormous potential. We welcome all new efforts to realize the greatness of our region. Whatever comes from the new regional Board of Freeholders or other reform efforts, we must continue to take steps to improve. We owe it to ourselves and future generations.
Joe Adorjan • Clayton
Former board chair, Better Together