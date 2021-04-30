 Skip to main content
Letter: Better vaccine rollout would've overcome hesitancies
Regarding the editorial "Missouri businesses should have a right to require proof of vaccination" (April 18): There are always going to be anti-vax ignoramuses out there, however, here are some reasons they are hesitant:

• People don't know it's free and are afraid to be hit with a big medical bill later.

• Health care systems are asking for health insurance information when people sign up for an appointment, which is making people jump off the internet portal like a scalded cat. SSM and Mercy, I'm looking at you.

• Some are afraid it gives the health care provider an opportunity to collect on past due medical bills.

• Undocumented people might be worried that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would track them down when they register.

• Some workers have heard horror stories about how sick they could get from the vaccine, and they can't afford to miss a day of work.

These are all problems that could have been avoided with a coordinated national rollout. The incompetence of Missouri's state government officials has been glaring, and these scenarios are prolonging the crisis.

April Silverman • University City 

