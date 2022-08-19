Letter: Bettering global education is a worthy goal of activists

Regarding “ Pushing a stroller while advocating for change: St. Louis author says moms can do both” (Aug. 14): I have been lucky to be an advocate in St. Louis and have volunteered for many years with the author of the book that is profiled, Cynthia Changyit Levin. I have learned a lot from her and others who never give up in their work to make the world a better place. And they include not only moms, but people of all ages and backgrounds.

Over time, I have learned to be more confident in my abilities and stay motivated. There is so much to keep up with these days and it can be overwhelming, but there is legislation out there already that can really help those in need. For example, the READ Act needs to be reauthorized. This enables the U.S. to lead on global equity in access to basic education. Bolstering global education is critical given the toll COVID-19 has taken on accessing quality education in low-income settings. It will help the U.S. achieve key global education goals. I will keep asking my legislators to take the kind of action that will impact lives.