 Skip to main content
Letter: Between climate change and masks, we're all lemmings
0 comments

Letter: Between climate change and masks, we're all lemmings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies the Dixie Fire burns in Northern California on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

 HONS

Regarding "Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps" (Aug. 3) and "‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn" (Aug. 4): Have we gone suicidal? The world is exploding with catastrophic weather events attributed to climate change, but as I write this, the infrastructure bill now being considered doesn't address global warming. And with more than 600,000 deaths, most eligible Missourians have not gotten even one vaccine shot.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sees the court order halting the efforts of health officials to slow the virus through masking as a "huge win for the people of St. Louis County."

Are we the proverbial lemmings, choosing to jump off a cliff, rather than stand and defend what we have?

Margaret Katranides • Webster Groves 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories