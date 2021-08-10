Letter: Between climate change and masks, we're all lemmings

Regarding "Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps" (Aug. 3) and "‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn" (Aug. 4): Have we gone suicidal? The world is exploding with catastrophic weather events attributed to climate change, but as I write this, the infrastructure bill now being considered doesn't address global warming. And with more than 600,000 deaths, most eligible Missourians have not gotten even one vaccine shot.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sees the court order halting the efforts of health officials to slow the virus through masking as a "huge win for the people of St. Louis County."
Are we the proverbial lemmings, choosing to jump off a cliff, rather than stand and defend what we have?
Margaret Katranides • Webster Groves