Letter: Between climate change and masks, we're all lemmings

Regarding "Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps" (Aug. 3) and "‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn" (Aug. 4): Have we gone suicidal? The world is exploding with catastrophic weather events attributed to climate change, but as I write this, the infrastructure bill now being considered doesn't address global warming. And with more than 600,000 deaths, most eligible Missourians have not gotten even one vaccine shot.